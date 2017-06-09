Michael Venus ready for his French Open semi-final

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 08:21

Michael Venus has had a couple of days to prepare for the biggest day of his tennis career.

New Zealand’s top ranked doubles player will finally take the court for his semi-final with American partner Ryan Harrison tonight New Zealand time.

The match is scheduled to be played on the Court Suzanne Lenglen, the second of the big show courts at Roland Garros from not before 10-30pm tonight (NZ time).

Venus is striving to become the first New Zealander since Onny Parun teamed with Australian Dick Cleary in 1974 to win the French Open and claim a Grand Slam doubles title.

Venus and Harrison play the Colombian pair 16th seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farrah for a place in the final against Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and American Donald Young.

"We have had some good practice." Venus said. "It’s going to be something quite new obviously I have never played on a court that size before (capacity 10,000) I am just thankful for the opportunity and it’s definitely going to be an awesome atmosphere. It’s the big stage but at the end of the day we just have to focus on ourselves and what we can control."

Venus says he has been overwhelmed by the messages and support flooding in from back home.

"I have had lots of messages from friends and family and some people I haven’t heard from in a while and I have not got around to reading them all yet. But it’s great to have people wishing me good luck."

The 29-year-old Aucklander is likely to see his ranking rise to inside the world’s top 30 for the first time regardless of the result of his semi-final.