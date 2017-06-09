Pulse wary of revitalised Tactix

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:26

Following a welcome return to form, Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse are poised for a testing outing against a buoyant Mainland Tactix in ANZ Premiership netball action in Auckland on Sunday. Both teams come into the third and final instalment of Super Sunday, where all six teams play at the same venue on the same day, with the same winning motive but where the outcome has a vastly different bearing.

The Pulse got themselves back in the play-off mix with an impressive win over Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in their latest outing and will be looking to continue their push forwards on the table. On the other side of the coin, the wider netball community embraced the luckless Tactix first win of the campaign, over the Northern Stars, and finishing what’s left of the season with a bang will be their goal.

Experienced vice-captain Cathrine Tuivaiti is well aware of the pitfalls, the veteran shooter claiming two recent heavy losses have ensured the Pulse remain humble and not get too far ahead of themselves.

They’re a pain in the butt,’’ was Tuivaiti’s succinct assessment of the Tactix.

With all due respect, they’re so annoying, so smart and I’ve always thought that they’re a very well-oiled machine. They’re real slick, real fit, real fast and we’ll need to be on our game. A team that has nothing to lose is a very dangerous team to play against.’’

In her first year with the Pulse after making the bold move to end her nine-year association with the Northern Mystics, the colourful Tuivaiti has found a new lease of life in the Capital.

At the front end of the court, Tuivaiti, 31, is the mother hen, the key figure in leading an exciting but young and inexperienced attack line. Constantly talking, guiding and taking her young charges in hand, the quick-witted Tuivaiti feels the learning has gone both ways.

I don’t enjoy feeling like I’m 100 years old but it has been exciting,’’ she said. I don’t think these girls know how much they’ve changed me in the way that I play, in the way that I see the game and the things that I’ve always wanted to do playing-wise and just haven’t had the opportunity.

I care about the development of the young ones in our team and I really go out of my way quite often and quite far to make sure my peers are alright and that we are playing the best netball and they’re playing the best netball that they can.’’

Of her teenaged shooting partner Tiana Metuarau and 21-year-old provider on attack, Whitney Souness, both in their first full seasons at the elite level, Tuivaiti, who has her own special bag of tricks, is fulsome in her admiration.

They’re just doing so incredibly well,’’ she said. My heart is so full of pride when I see the kind of stuff they’re doing and the kind of netball they’re playing. Their ability just blows my mind. I’m happy to be on a team with some talent like that and I’m glad I can be a part of their journey.’’

And in regards to her own game, Tuivaiti is having a whale of a time.

I’m definitely playing a brand of netball that rightly or wrongly, I haven’t been able to play for a really long time,’’ she said.

I’ve been let out of the circle. A lot of people are surprised that I do come out of the circle, that I can actually move and I don’t have to stand underneath (the hoop) and have a big fight, so it’s a little bit different for me but I’m loving it.

I’m loving that it’s so different and that’s the whole reason I moved down here, so that something could be different but it turns out everything’s a bit different so it’s just been amazing. Every week produces some complete new challenge, whether it’s coming off the back of a flogging or coming off the back of an incredible win……it’s been a journey but something that I’m really grateful for.’’