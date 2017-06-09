Wesley College fall short of championship spot

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 15:50

The 2016 SAS College Rugby League runners up Wesley College have fallen short of securing a spot in the championship division of the secondary schools competition this year, kneeling 12-10 to Aorere in the final game of pool play on Wednesday June 7.

With Kelston already through to the next round and Aorere sitting in second position of their pool, Wesley needed to win if they had any chance of making the championship rounds.

Wesley dominated the early exchanges of the game.

Camping deep in the oppositions territory, the home side stormed over for two tries to take a 10-4 lead at the break.

But Aorere's response was perfect.

Gaining plenty of early yardage in the second half, the visitors harassed the fading forwards to score and set up another lifting Aorere to 12 points.

Wesley had the opportunity to score again, but Aorere repeatedly pinned their opponents frustrating them to fundamental errors.

With the siren going in the background and only metres from their line, Wesley had one last chance to take the lead, but Aorere's patience and discipline couldn't be denied edging past Wesley 12-10 at fulltime.

Aorere 12 (Falani Pokino, Xavier Stevens, JB Vave Bulu tries) Welsey 10 (Sam Havili, Taniela Prescott tries; Larenz Tupaea x1 goal).

In other games, Kelston kept their undefeated streak to ensure top qualification from Pool B with a 30-10 victory over Papatoetoe.

Mt Albert performed admirably against perennial heavyweights St Paul's staying in the contest for the full 50 minutes to win 10-8 in Pool A, while Westlake went down 32-8 to Southern Cross ending their hopes of championship progression.

The premiership pools now split into Championship and Plate competitions (refer to attached draw for both divisions).

Kelston, Aorere, Southern Cross, St Paul's, Papatoetoe and Mt Albert will play in the Championship grade while Manurewa, Wesley, Westlake, Avondale and Western Springs play for the Plate.

For fixtures and ladders click here. -Please note these are subject to entry by College Sport.

Full Results

Premier Pools

Premier Pool A

St Paul’s 8 Mt Albert 10 HT: 4-6

Westlake Boys 8 Southern Cross 32 HT: 0-18

Avondale bye

Premier Pool B

Wesley 10 Aorere 12 HT: 10-4

Manurewa 30 Western Springs 0 (by default)

Papatoetoe 10 Kelston Boys 30 HT: 0-30

Senior A

Selwyn 16 Pakuranga 18 HT: 8-6

Aorere B 12 Sir Edmund Hillary 24 HT: TBA

Southern Cross 24 Papakura 6 HT: TBA

James Cook 22 Lynfield 14 HT: 10-6

Westlake Boys bye

U15 9-aside

St Paul’s 48 Aorere 18

Manurewa 56 Onehunga 14

Avondale 12 Southern Cross 56

Sir Edmund Hillary 36 Henderson 12