Silvermoon Tactix head coach appointment

Following an internal review, Netball Mainland have confirmed coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek will guide the Silvermoon Tactix through 2018 as they aim to build on an improved showing in the ANZ Premiership.

Delaney-Hoshek, who took on the head coaching role mid-way through the 2017 season, has signed on through to the end of next year’s ANZ Premiership.

The former Canterbury and Wellington goal attack and mid-courter has helped the side on a path to improvement during the second half of the ANZ Premiership, while creating a tight unit within the squad. She said she was "passionate" about taking it further next season.

"I’m really excited to be able to build on the progress we have made in recent weeks," Delaney-Hoshek said. "It’s definitely been a goal of mine and to come back to my netballing roots in a head-coach role is an exciting opportunity."

Delaney-Hoshek, who was born in Timaru, has been with the Tactix since 2015 as Assistant Coach and this season guided the Heller’s Mainland Beko Netball League team into second spot in the national league, before taking over the head role with the Tactix in the ANZ Premiership.

Netball Mainland Board Chair Anne Marrett said they were "thrilled" to have the coaching calibre of Delaney-Hoshek with the Silvermoon Tactix.

"She’s only a few weeks into the role but we’ve already seen an improvement in performance and culture," she said. "Marianne’s appointment will allow player recruitment to commence and for Marianne to put her own team together for 2018."

Delaney-Hoshek has been building her coaching experience over the past decade having spent time with both the Central Pulse (2012-2014) and the Tactix (2015-2016) in the previous ANZ Championship.

She was in charge of the New Zealand A team and also coached the New Zealand Secondary Schools team from 2013-2014 when they won the trans-Tasman competition.

Delaney-Hoshek has been a part of Netball New Zealand’s coaching pathways and this year was selected in the High Performance Sport New Zealand coach accelerator programme - a programme which aims to accelerate the development of outstanding coaches, capable of guiding athletes to become World champions. She follows in the footsteps of Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who were both part of the programme.