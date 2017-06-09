Juniors depart for VNEA World Pool Junior Championships

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 17:37

Six young women are among a team of 15 of New Zealand’s strongest players who will compete at the VNEA World Pool Junior Championships in Erie, Pennsylvania next week.

New Zealand’s 2017 junior team is one of the most competitive and diverse to date, and the team - and their competitors - are expecting some exceptional performances next week.

About 300 juniors from across the world take part in the VNEA World Pool Junior Championships and competition is tough.

Team manager Jason Robottom, says the American’s especially have a very high standard of play, but his team is strong and will give them some great competition.

Last year New Zealand sent nine juniors to Erie, and Deon Rawlings of Glen Eden took out the title for the Minor Male (under 14) 8 Ball Singles Championship, as well as Scotch Doubles Championship with his brother Jared.

"Once again we have a really high caliber of players in the team this year. A lot of resource and support has gone into developing these younger players. We invest a lot of our energy into our juniors as they are the future of the game," Robottom explains.

The 2017 team shows the face of cue sports in New Zealand is changing.

Cue sports overseas, especially in the States and parts of Asia, is popular amongst women. Robottom says there has been a shift in New Zealand in recent years with more and more young women coming through.

"It’s really exciting to see our girls developing a love for the game. We know our girls are going to achieve some great results at the competition next week and we hope that success will promote the sport to other young women," he adds.

Making the cut for the juniors’ team is no easy feat - Robottom says the players have already demonstrated that they are truly "world-class".

Junior VNEA 8 Ball League seasons run throughout the year where the juniors compete to make the New Zealand team. To qualify, players have to reach a certain number of points by competing and typically compete in about 100 games each.

A dedicated coach provides free weekly training to all interested players at Massé clubs in Hamilton, Glen Eden, New Lynn, Franklin and Pukekohe.

The VNEA World Pool Junior Championships singles event kicks off in Erie on 15 June.