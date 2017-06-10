Kiwi tennis player pnto Grand Slam final

Saturday, 10 June, 2017 - 02:19

If anyone had told Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus at the beginning of the 2017 French Open that he would be playing for the title they would probably have got a dry laugh and maybe a shake of the head.

But Venus has done the improbable and along with American doubles partner Ryan Harrison they have won their way into the final of the French Open with yet another three set contest. In fact all five of their matches so far in the tournament have been in three sets.

In the semi-final they defeated the 16th seeded Colombian pair and former finalists Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 4-6 6-3 6-4 in one hour 15 minutes on Suzanne Lenglen court.

In the first set Venus and Harrison got off to a shaky start with Venus having his serve broken in the third game and the Colombians doing everything slick and sharp as a combination to take the set 6-4 in 36 minutes.

However the second set saw Cabal get broken in the second game and from then on it was hold serve and take the set which is what Venus did to win it 6-3.

The final set went serve-for-serve until the ninth game when Cabal was broken with some superb teamwork by Venus and Harrison.

Venus, 29 then had to hold his nerve to serve out the match. Cabal and Farah managed one break point in their favour but Venus was able to come back and finally serve out the battle on his first match point.

Harrison, who generally concentrates on singles, rather than doubles summed up the match for the pair.

"It couldn’t be more special to win this with Mike. We had to play well to win this and we’re going to go for it in the final."

Meanwhile Venus appeared to be almost stunned at the result.

"This is unbelievable. Coming in to this I hadn’t won a set here so I’m just so excited to be here…."

Making the final will see the Kiwi’s current ranking of 39 move well inside the top 30 in the world and gain a significant chunk of prizemoney too. The winners of the French Open title get 540,000 euros as a pair and runners-up 270,00 euros to share.

The Kiwi and American who are good friends will face another unseeded and unexpected pair in the final, Donald Young (United States) and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez in what is a winnable contest.

It should be noted that in 1974 New Zealander Onny Parun won the French Open doubles title with Australian Dick Crealy defeating Americans Robert Lutz and Stand Smith in the final.