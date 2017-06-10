All Whites arrive in St Petersburg

Saturday, 10 June, 2017 - 08:01

The All Whites have arrived in Russia ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The OFC Nations Cup Champions landed at St Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport today, eight days ahead of their opening match against Russia on 17 June at the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017.

Anthony Hudson’s team are the second team to arrive in Russia for the ‘Tournament of Champions’ following Chile’s arrival in Moscow on 6 June.

The All Whites have set the goal of becoming the first New Zealand team to win a game at the event and also progress to the semi-finals. They will be appearing at the FIFA Confederations Cup for a fourth time.

Holding-midfielder Bill Tuiloma, a standout performer in their most recent international friendly against Northern Ireland, said it was exciting to finally be in Russia and complete their preparation.

"It was an early flight but it was good to get here nice and early and get settled in," said the 22-year-old of the 5am departure from Dublin. "It’s kicked in now and it feels much more real. All of the boys are excited to get into training and build towards that first game against Russia."

All Whites goal-keeper Glen Moss, one of three players in the squad alongside Shane Smeltz and skipper Chris Wood to attend a second FIFA Confederations Cup, knows what to expect. He said the team has a huge two weeks to look forward to.

"Playing on the world stage - there is nothing better than that as a footballer," said the 34-year-old, who recently signed for the Newcastle Jets. "There is no bigger honour than representing your country at a tournament like this."

Moss made his international comeback for the All Whites last year in the OFC World Cup Qualifying against New Caledonia, and said this event has been a huge motivating factor for him.

"It is something that I have looked forward to for a long time and something that has got me through all those lonely sessions in the off-season."

The All Whites will get into training tomorrow morning to prepare for their final international friendly before the tournament against Belarus in Minsk on Monday.

Belarus has won only one of their last five internationals, but the All Whites are expecting a physical test with plenty of expertise at set-piece. It will be similar to the challenge they expect to face against Russia in St Petersburg. Moss said it was vital for the team to have a strong performance against the World No 83 to be ready for Russia.

"It’s another big game for us and the perfect game for us to lead into the Confederations Cup," he said.

Tuiloma believed the team needs to look at what they have done so far on this tour and put all the pieces together. The Olympique de Marseille rep was impressive when he came off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Northern Ireland. Tuiloma added some direction and presence to both defence and attack and was pleased with his performance.

"I just really wanted to play. I was desperate to get out there and do whatever I could for the team. I wanted to give everything I had to change the game."

Moss said the biggest thing they learnt from the opening match of the tour against World No 26 Northern Ireland was beginning with intent and belief.

"We need to start a lot better and not show these guys so much respect. We started slow and were looking to ease our way into the game rather firing from the first whistle. You can’t afford to that at tournaments like this."

The team has completed a good week of fitness and training in Dublin, including a 5-2 win in a training game over Ireland Division Two side Cabinteely FC. Tuiloma said that the competition within the All Whites was intense as they fight for places in the starting XI.

"The Gaffer [Hudson] is always saying he wants people in the team to be fighting for their spots. There are a lot of great players in this squad but we all know that only 11 can play so when you get your chance you have got to give it your all. Everyone is fighting to start against Russia."

Moss echoed that sentiment. The All Whites goalkeeping team have good camaraderie and competition. Stefan Marinovic is the incumbent and started against Northern Ireland, while Moss started the first half of the training game against Cabinteely FC and Tamati Williams started the second half.

"Tama and I were in the U-20s together so we have known each other for a long time," he said. "Throwing Stef into that mix over the last couple of years has been great. We get on great together and it only helps our environment working day-in, day-out with [goalkeeping coach] Paul Gothard. We are all competing hard and that is only good for the team."

The All Whites take on Belarus at 6pm on Monday night (4am Tuesday morning) at Traktor Stadium in Minsk, five days before they open the FIFA Confederations Cup in St Petersburg.