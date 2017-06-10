Hayden Paddon to race at the 2017 Polaris off road race

Saturday, 10 June, 2017 - 12:21

Hayden Paddon is joining North Harbour Hyundai Team RZR to take on Australasia’s longest off road race, the iconic Polaris NZ1000, to be held in Atiamuri in the Waikato on 8 to 10 September this year. He will team up with current Polaris NZ1000 defending Champion, Ben Thomasen in the two vehicle Polaris RZR XP Turbo team.

Paddon got his first taste of piloting the first generation of the Polaris RZR XP Turbo earlier this year at a private demo day in Woodhill forest. After an introduction by Thomasen to the RZR’s capability, Paddon got behind the wheel, quickly learning the limits of its performance, demonstrating his international rally experience to the excitement of those lucky enough to be there to watch.

After the drive, the concept of Paddon joining Thomasen in the North Harbour Hyundai Team RZR to take on the Polaris NZ1000 was born. The timing of the event in September fitted in well with Paddon’s World Rally Championship dates and the NZ Rally Championship where he will be racing in Paddon and Thomasen will by driving the 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbo, the second generation of the Turbo model.

The 925cc ProStar Turbo H.O., 4 Stroke DOHC Twin Cylinder motor produces 168HP @ 8000 RPM/155Nm @ 5400 RPM. With a dry weight of only 679kg, Paddon and Thomasen will achieve speeds of well over 160kph. To control the power, the engine management system has been updated with improved knock detection and boost control as well as high flow fuel injectors and new cam shafts.

The Polaris NZ1000 was first held in Taupo in 1992, and is the flagship event of NZ Off Road Racing. The race this September will mark the 23rd anniversary of this iconic race.

Raced over two days, competitors come from around New Zealand, as well as others from across the Tasman and North America. They will attempt to complete ten laps of the 50km course on the Saturday and Sunday. Qualifying is held on the Friday before the race to establish the start order.

The huge range of vehicles competing in the race varies greatly, from 1300cc single seater buggies through to unlimited trucks and buggies pumping out more than 600HP, competing for class and overall honours.

In 2015, Thomasen was the first driver to win the event in a UTV, the 106HP non turbo Polaris RZR1000. He had won the UTV class, and finished 4th overall in his first attempt in 2013 in the RZR900. The extra power of the new generation RZR Turbo, combined with the driving talents of Paddon and Thomasen should suit the new course layout for 2017.

The gruelling nature of the course, coupled with the distance, just completing this endurance event is an achievement in itself, and wouldn’t be possible without the support of the crew and sponsors. Polaris New Zealand North Harbour Hyundai Team RZR would like to acknowledge the support of Carters Tyres, X-Site, Motomuck.