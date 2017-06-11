Michael Venus wins French Open doubles title

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 07:24

New Zealand has its first Grand Slam tennis champion since 1979 after a dramatic men’s doubles match this morning.

Michael Venus and his American partner Ryan Harrison have won the French Open men’s doubles title with 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and American Donald Young in the final.

The match was played on the historic Philippe Chatrier centre court at Roland Garros after the women’s singles final in front of a crowd of around 4,000 spectators.

Venus and Harrison dominated a tight first set regularly putting their opponents under pressure but couldn’t convert four break point chances. Venus was forced to dig deep from 0-40 to hold serve late in the set for 6-5 with Venus and Harrison eventually clinching a tight tie breaker 7-5 with the set lasting 51 minutes.

Young and Gonzalez stepped up on serve in the second set and never faced a break point while Venus saved one on his serve as the set went to a tie breaker.

However Young and Gonzalez clinched it seven points to four to force a deciding set.

Games went with serve until Gonzalez double faulted to hand the break to Venus and Harrison in the sixth game and the first service break of the match. But Venus was broken straight away after a lengthy seventh game. Young also double faulted to allow Harrison to serve for the match at 5-3 and Harrison closed out the contest on his second match point as Gonzalez hit the ball long to give the Kiwi and American pairing the victory.

For Venus it completes a remarkable run having never won a set, let alone a match in three previous appearances at the French Open.

To get to the final Venus and Harrison had come from a set down in each of their five matches and win all six of their matches in three sets.

They had only been together as a team since the start of the clay court season winning the ATP title in Estoril before some mixed results in the lead in to Paris.

The only other Kiwi man to win a Grand Slam doubles title in the Open era is Onny Parun who teamed with Australian Dick Crealy to win the French Open in 1974, beating American’s Robert Lutz and Stan Smith in the final.

The last New Zealander to win a Grand Slam title was Judy Chaloner in the women’s doubles at the Australian Open in 1979 with Diane Evers.

With Venus’s incredible success comes huge financial and status benefits. He is projected to climb as high as 15 in ATP doubles rankings on Monday and will share 540,000 Euros with Harrison. ($850,000)

While Venus scrambled to get into ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami as alternates earlier this year, he should have no trouble entering the lucrative events in Montreal and Cincinnati in August providing he can find a high enough ranked partner.

Venus will team up with veteran Brazilian Andre Sa for the grass court tournaments in leading up to Wimbledon. Sa has won 11 ATP doubles titles.

Harrison has opted not to play doubles at the All England Club with the format being best of five sets. The American wants to concentrate on his singles where he is ranked 41.