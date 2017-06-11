All Whites: Confeds Cup 'A life-changing event'

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 07:51

As the All Whites get ready to face the world’s best, there is an acute awareness of what a big performance at the FIFA Confederations Cup could do for the player’s careers.

The All Whites trained at Petrovsky Stadium in St Petersburg today and are preparing to face the hosts Russia at Krestovsky Stadium for the FIFA Confederations Cup opener on 17 June (18 June NZT).

They will travel to Belarus tomorrow morning where they will take on the World No 83 at Traktor Stadium in Minsk on Monday night (Tuesday morning NZT) in their final hit-out before the ‘Tournament of Champions’.

With the FIFA World Cup champions Germany, European champions Portugal and Copa America Champions Chile all arriving in Russia in the next few days there is no shortage of world-class football talent claiming the headlines.

The expectations on Anthony Hudson’s team in that company are not significant, but they are comfortable with that. In fact many of the young players in his 23-man squad are up for the challenge of making a name for themselves.

"This could be a life-changing event for all of the players here," said Tom Doyle, a talented left-back from the Wellington Phoenix. "It is a great way for the guys to be seen on the international stage against some of the best players in the world."

Doyle, who started the game against Northern Ireland in Belfast, has a clear vision of what he wants to achieve at this tournament as New Zealand looks to make history.

"I want to be playing. I want to be doing everything right to be able to help the team qualify for that next game. That is the path we have set for ourselves. I want to be out there every minute of every game and embracing it all, but to do that we need to be doing everything right."

His Wellington Phoenix team-mate and room-mate on this tour Alex Rufer knows the team will be in the spotlight if they can upset their more favoured opponents in the next two weeks.

"I think Doyley was saying that there are around one billion people who watch this tournament so that is obviously a huge opportunity for us," said the 20-year-old.

"To play for the national team is of course a huge honour and for a young player like myself it is a great opportunity to be on the world’s biggest stage. I hope our team does really well and we all do really well. There is no real pressure on us which is a good thing. We are a good team and we are going to take some teams by surprise."

Rufer has worked hard in the off-season and said he is feeling sharp as he pushes for a place in the starting XI.

"I am ready to go. Personally I’d love to play in every game. I think I can contribute a lot to the team at this Confederations Cup. As a team we want to make the semi-finals but we all believe we can go further than that. We are excited to hit the ground running."

One man who has seen it all before is experienced goal-keeper Glen Moss. The 34-year-old from the Newcastle Jets described the tournament as a "massive shop window."

Moss was a part of the legendary 2010 FIFA World Cup team and quoted the example of a 21-year-old Winston Reid who changed his football career forever.

"I remember that World Cup in South Africa and not many people had heard about Winston Reid. He put in the tournament of his life and he came out the other end with a contract at West Ham.

"So the message to those younger guys is putting your best performance on show can result in some significant personal achievements as well, not just things we want to achieve as a team."

The All Whites are competing at the FIFA Confederations Cup for a fourth time after winning the OFC Nations Cup last June.

No New Zealand team has ever won a match at the FIFA Confederations Cup. The team of 2009 claimed the first point when they drew 0-0 with Iraq in South Africa. This team has set the goal of winning at the event and advancing to the semi-finals. If they can achieve that, then it will surely become a life-changing event for many in the squad.