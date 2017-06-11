ANZ Premiership Round 12 Official Result: Mystics 60 def Stars 54

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 18:43

The SKYCITY Mystics continued their impressive run at the business end of the season when despatching the Northern Stars 60-54 in game two of the triple-header Super Sunday in Auckland today.

Facing a quick turnaround before backing up in another must-win clash tomorrow against WBOP Magic as they push for a place in the Finals Series, the Mystics were met with decent challenge by the Stars who kept them honest throughout.

In the end, it was the importance of the match which proved key, the Mystics just shading their opponents in terms of consistency, accuracy and execution.

The Mystics opted for their recent ploy of playing lanky defender Anna Harrison at wing defence while the Stars were again missing their inspiring captain Leana de Bruin, still suffering the effects of an ankle injury.

Despite the Mystics impressive recent form, the Stars ensured a keen and competitive contest as both teams provided a lively and entertaining first half. Slick and clean starts by both teams transferred into an absorbing contest.

The game went goal-for-goal for much of the first quarter, the Mystics breaking the impasse to forge a three-goal lead but were quickly reeled in by a purposeful Stars team. The Stars did an excellent job of slowing the Mystics down on attack, goalkeeper Sulu Fitzpatrick having an effective presence against Mystics shooter Bailey Mes.

A late surge gave the Mystics a slim 15-13 lead at the first break.

The arm wrestle continued on the resumption, Samon Nathan and Elisapeta Toeava offering a strong midcourt showing for the Mystics who again enjoyed another mini break to lead by four.

The Stars refused to back down, centre Emma Iversen a disruptive presence on defence while shooter Maia Wilson was a model of consistency under the hoop.

The Stars hit the lead briefly but it was their opponents, producing a repeat dose of the first quarter with another late surge, and Maria Tutaia nailing shots from all angles who pushed the Mystics out to a 31-27 lead at the main break.

The Mystics had all the momentum at the start of the third stanza, shooters Mes and Tutaia underlining their great understanding to dominate their end of the court.

With Wilson having a spell on the bench, the Stars lost some of their impetus and accuracy on attack, Toeava combining well with her shooters at the other end to take charge. In full flight, the Mystics burst out to a 10-goal lead before Wilson was restored under the Stars hoop.

This time, it was the Stars who had the late quarter surge when reducing the Mystics to a 46-41 lead at the last break.

Official Result and Stats:

SKYCITY Mystics 60 def Northern Stars 54

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Mes: 27/29 @ 93%

Tutaia: 33/39 @ 85%

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Wilson: 36/39 @ 92%

Rusivakula: 4/7 @ 57%

Vaka: 14/20 @ 70%

MVP: Anna Harrison (Mystics)