ANZ Premiership Round 12 Official Result: Pulse 56 def Tactix 37

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 21:00

Moving into second place, Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse enhanced their Finals Series chances after an all-important 56-37 win over the Silvermoon Tactix in the final game of Super Sunday in Auckland today.

With both sides coming off morale-boosting wins, there was plenty riding on the respective approach each would bring to the contest but it was the Tactix who were brought crashing back to earth.

Providing their usual quality on defence, complemented by veteran shooter Cathrine Tuivaiti delivering a perfect game with 28 goals from 28 attempts, the Pulse applied the blow torch when required in the must-win encounter.

It was a measured start by both, the Tactix competing on equal terms but invariably let down by soft turnovers at crucial times. That was an open invitation for the Pulse who built into their work, all the time gaining in confidence as the control and dominance turned their way.

The well-versed Pulse defence line created all sorts of problems for the Tactix attacking momentum, the southerners facing big problems in getting the ball into Anna Thompson and Brooke Leaver’s hands.

At the other end, the Pulse broke the tight defensive screen set by the Tactix, master shooter Tuivaiti and her young side-kick Tiana Metuarau showcasing their flair by finishing the quarter with the last six goals to help build at 14-8 lead at the first break.

It was all the Pulse on the resumption, the form in-circle defensive pairing of captain Katrina Grant and Phoenix Karaka key figures in adding to the Tactix troubles on attack.

That was enhanced by the tireless work provided by wing defence Claire Kersten who continued her outstanding season by forcing a change at wing attack for the Tactix with Erikana Pedersen being replaced by the versatile Anna Thompson.

That meant 1.94m rookie shooter Ellie Bird getting another opportunity at the elite level but little changed for the Tactix who were continually set back on their heels as a result of the oppressive defensive pressure they faced.

Overall dominance resulted in the Pulse hitting the main break well-placed at 29-15 after limiting the Tactix to just seven goals for the stanza.

In a heart-warming moment, Tactix captain Jess Moulds was welcomed back to her first on-court action of the season after making a long-awaited return from serious knee injury.

It had little impact on the Tactix fortunes, the Pulse’s punishing defence and forceful finishing on attack keep the Wellington-based team in control.

The Tactix showed greater resistance during the third term, defender Temalisi Fakahokotau a shining light throughout for the southerners before the Pulse unleashed a strong finish to remain well in control when leading 44-25 at the last break.

Official Result and Stats:

Te Wananga o Raukawa Pulse 56 def Silvermoon Tactix 37

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Tuivaiti: 28/28 @ 100%

Metuarau: 28/34 @ 82%

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Bird: 19/26 @ 73%

Leaver: 13/17 @ 76%

Thompson: 5/8 @ 63%

MVP: Katrina Grant (Pulse)