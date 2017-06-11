Kiwis on song in Melbourne

Sunday, 11 June, 2017 - 21:52

New Zealand holds pole position at the Oceania Championships, filling the top three slots in the CCI3- field with just the showjumping to go.

Jock Paget (Taupo) and Angus Blue are leading the charge, with Ginny Thompson (Kaukapakapa) and Star Nouveau in second and Samantha Felton (Matangi) aboard Ricker Ridge Pico Boo third. The Equestrian Entries Senior Team sit 18.2 penalty points clear of their hosts Australia.

However, Australia have the edge in the CCI2- where they sit 57 penalty points ahead of the Bombers Equestrian and Hidez NZ Young Rider Team.

The champs, which are being held at the Saddleworld Melbourne International Three Day Event, produced an exciting day of competition with thousands of people scattered around the course to watch.

New Zealand team manager Eliza Riedel was once again very pleased with the efforts of all the riders.

"Overall it was a great result from all our riders," she said. "The senior team all rode very professional rounds - they rode that course as they planned to do. It’s been a great day."

Paget and Angus Blue were clear and inside time to remain on their dressage score of 46.9 penalty points.

Paget praised the efforts of Andy Daines (Kumeu) who despite a challenging round still made sure he got home to get a score on the board.

"He really gave Sam and I the green light to go for it," said Paget. "Angus Blue did it very easily - it was a tough course but he was so on form and felt beautiful."

Thompson was over the moon with the efforts of her mare who added nothing to their 47.1 dressage tally.

"She was just fantastic! We went out a bit guns blazing but settled as the course went round. She ate it up. She was still full of running at the end and is just such a brave and honest mare. She is a dream."

Felton was also chuffed with Ricker Ridge Pico Boo. They had a stunning clear, adding just four time penalties to their tally.

"He was fantastic," she said. "He felt really solid everywhere. I was a little keen in places. It wasn’t my prettiest round ever but it was effective. We all have another job to do tomorrow."

Daines was held on course, just after a run-out early on, which put the pressure on him.

"I just fought to find the forward ride after that," he said. "After that stop, the mindset went from getting inside the time to getting a score on the board in case the team needed it."

However, overall he was very pleased with his horse. The combination added both time and jump penalties to finish on 93.9 in 20th.

Defending MI3DE champs Stuart Tinney and War Hawk are the best of the Australian team in fifth place on 52.6, with Robert Palm and Koko Story in seventh on 53.9 and Andrew Cooper aboard Evergem Perfection in ninth on 54.9. The Australians lost their fourth combination Hazel Shannon and Clifford, who parted company at fence six.

The Ewan Kellett-designed course provided plenty of challenges for the field with four retirements and three eliminations. There were just eight combinations who came home clear and inside the time.

Abby Long (Levin) and Enzo are the best of the Young Riders, sitting in sixth place on 48.1 after going clear and inside time.

Vicky Browne-Cole (Waiuku) and Eli sit in eighth spot on 51.8. They had a frangible device activation in the first half of the course, but the faults were later removed on review by the ground jury.

Jackson Bovill (Hamilton) and Visionnaire faced all the pressure today after the team lost its fourth member before the cross country. With three scores needed to post a team score, all had to make it home, and Bovill was the last on the course.

"It was huge pressure and I knew I had to post a score so rode cautiously," he said.

The Young Rider team had to withdraw Renee Faulkner (Papakura) and Rubinstar HH this morning after the horse was deemed not 100%. It was a bitter blow for the youngster who was devastated not to ride.

However, she had a key role to play, feeding back information to the team to let them know how the course was riding.

Tomorrow is the second horse inspection before the final test, the showjumping.

For full results, head to bspscoring.com .