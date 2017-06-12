Under 20 side named to face France in World Champs semi-final

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 12:12

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott has named his side to face France in their semi-final at the World Rugby Under 20 World Championships in Georgia, on Wednesday 4.30am NZT.

England take on South Africa in the other semi-final.

The team is:

1.Ezekiel LindenmuthAuckland

2.Asafo AumuaWellington

3.Pouri Rakete-Stones Hawke's Bay

4.Isaia Walker-LeawereWellington

5.Sam SladeAuckland

6.Luke Jacobson (C)Waikato

7.Dalton PapaliiAuckland

8.Marino Mikaele-Tuu Hawke's Bay

9.Ereatara Enari (VC)Canterbury

10.Tiaan FalconHawke's Bay

11.Caleb ClarkeAuckland

12.Orbyn LegerCounties Manukau

13.Braydon EnnorCanterbury

14.Tima FaingaanukuTasman

15.Will JordanTasman

16.JP SauniAuckland

17.Harrison AllanCanterbury

18.Alex FidowWellington

19.Sam CairdWaikato

20.Tom ChristieCanterbury

21.Kemara Hauiti-Parapara Wellington

22.Tamati TuaNorthland

23.Josh McKayCanterbury

New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said they have selected their strongest team to take on France.

"From what we have seen of France they are big and powerful, plus they have a very good 9 and 10 combination which we will have to shut down.

"It’s our first game in Tbilisi and we hope to replicate the exciting brand of footy we played in Kutaisi during the pool stages, in the playoff matches.

"We look forward to seeing Dalton Papalii return from injury to take his place on the side of the scrum. He played well in the first match and we expect him to do so again in this match."