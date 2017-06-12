Under 20 side named to face France in World Champs semi-final

|
New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott has named his side to face France in their semi-final at the World Rugby Under 20 World Championships in Georgia, on Wednesday 4.30am NZT.
England take on South Africa in the other semi-final.
The team is:
1.Ezekiel LindenmuthAuckland
2.Asafo AumuaWellington
3.Pouri Rakete-Stones Hawke's Bay
4.Isaia Walker-LeawereWellington
5.Sam SladeAuckland
6.Luke Jacobson (C)Waikato
7.Dalton PapaliiAuckland
8.Marino Mikaele-Tuu Hawke's Bay
9.Ereatara Enari (VC)Canterbury
10.Tiaan FalconHawke's Bay
11.Caleb ClarkeAuckland
12.Orbyn LegerCounties Manukau
13.Braydon EnnorCanterbury
14.Tima FaingaanukuTasman
15.Will JordanTasman
16.JP SauniAuckland
17.Harrison AllanCanterbury
18.Alex FidowWellington
19.Sam CairdWaikato
20.Tom ChristieCanterbury
21.Kemara Hauiti-Parapara Wellington
22.Tamati TuaNorthland
23.Josh McKayCanterbury
New Zealand Under 20 Head Coach Craig Philpott said they have selected their strongest team to take on France.
"From what we have seen of France they are big and powerful, plus they have a very good 9 and 10 combination which we will have to shut down.
"It’s our first game in Tbilisi and we hope to replicate the exciting brand of footy we played in Kutaisi during the pool stages, in the playoff matches.
"We look forward to seeing Dalton Papalii return from injury to take his place on the side of the scrum. He played well in the first match and we expect him to do so again in this match."
