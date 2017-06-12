Michael Venus reaches career-high doubles ranking

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 12:43

A huge move up the rankings for Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus.

After teaming with American Ryan Harrison to win the doubles title at the French Open over the weekend the latest ATP rankings just released have Venus up 24 places to No.15 in the world.

Venus has halved his previous career high ranking of 30 to now be a top 20 ranked player and aside from even more respect on the tour he will have the No.15 next to his name as well as Grand Slam title winner.

Venus is travelling to the Netherlands to play at the ATP 250 tournament this week at s-Hertogenbosch where he will team with Brazilian Andre Sa. Venus and Sa will also play Wimbledon together in three weeks.