GODZone to release ten additional racing spots

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 13:43

New Zealand’s premiere expedition adventure race, GODZone, is to release 10 additional team entries for Chapter 7. The extra places have being made available in response to the large number of teams that registered an interest in racing after the event sold out in record time.

The world’s largest expedition race will be held in New Zealand’s World Heritage area of Fiordland from the 1st - 10th March 2018.

Entries will reopen on the 1st of July at 11am (NZT). New teams will be able to enter the event, via the GODZone website, when it goes ‘live’ at 11am. Teams, who have already registered an interest in racing, will be invited to upgrade to a full entry.

The high profile event broke all previous records by selling out in a matter of hours on the 1st June, with 90 teams from around the world entering, and many more registering an interest after missing out on a coveted spot.

Race Director Warren Bates says with such huge demand the decision has been made to take a small number of additional teams.

" We are delighted to have had such an overwhelmingly positive response to Chapter 7. With so many competitors on the waiting list, desperate to race in Fiordland, we’ve pushed hard to open the event up to a few more teams looking for the ultimate adventure."

" This will be the only opportunity for those who missed out in the first round to gain a racing spot and once these 10 entries are filled there will be no more released."

With such phenomenal interest in Chapter 7 of GODZone, all eyes will be on the New Zealand adventure-racing scene in March 2018. Countries from around the world will be represented including Australia, Sweden, Japan, USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Ecuador, Costa Rica and South Africa.