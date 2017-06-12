Black Ferns team to play Australia named

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 15:06

Black Ferns Coach Glenn Moore has made several changes to the team named to play Australia in their second Test of the International Women’s Rugby Series at Rugby Park in Christchurch tomorrow.

The team is (number of caps in brackets):

1. Toka Natua (9)

2. Fiao’o Faamausili (45)

3. Aldora Itunu (9)

4. Eloise Blackwell (25)

5. Rebecca Wood-

6. Charmaine Smith (9)

7. Sarah Goss (3)

8. Charmaine McMenamin (7)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (35)

10. Kelly Brazier (30)

11. Portia Woodman (9)

12. Theresa Fitzpatrick (1)

13. Stacey Waaka (4)

14. Honey Hireme (16)

15. Selica Winiata (25)

Reserves

16. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (13)

17. Sosoli Talawadua (1)

18. Aleisha Nelson (21)

19. Lesley Ketu (4)

20. Linda Itunu (30)

21. Kristina Sue (5)

22. Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali (12)

23. Chelsea Alley (12)

-debut

The Black Ferns beat Canada 28-16 last Friday at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, and Moore said although he was happy to get the win, he was looking for an improved effort against Australia tomorrow.

Rebecca Wood will make her debut in the black jersey at lock, while Toka Natua replaces Pip Love at prop, and Charmaine McMenamin, Aldora Itunu and Theresa Fitzpatrick are all named in the starting fifteen.

"There were areas where we let ourselves down with some ill-discipline and we didn’t always take advantage of our talented back line. We’ll be looking to improve on those areas tomorrow.

He said the changes to the team were about giving some of the newer players more experience and testing combinations that may be needed later in the year at World Cup.

"Theresa was impressive off the bench at the weekend and deserves her place this week. Becky Wood comes off a strong FPC season and an impressive trial. Becky is strong and has a fantastic work ethic and we're looking forward to giving her a start tomorrow."

Wood pairs with Eloise Blackwell at lock, and Charmaine Smith moves to number six.

"The team has really been looking forward to playing this Test in Christchurch. It’s fantastic to be in the South Island and to put on some skilful, exciting rugby for fans."

The Black Ferns have been out and about in the local community, cooking breakfast at Ronald McDonald House this morning, an experience Moore described as "heartwarming and humbling".

This afternoon players will visit Haeata Community College to present a $5000 cheque from AIG to develop the school's rugby programme for girls.

Both teams will be playing for the Laurie O’Reilly Memorial Trophy, a trans-Tasman trophy currently held by the Black Ferns. It is named in honour of the former Black Ferns selector and stalwart of women’s rugby.

Kick-off for Tuesday’s international Test match between the Black Ferns and Australia at Rugby Park in Christchurch is 2.45pm. Entry is free.