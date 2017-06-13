Young rookie ready for V8 Challenge

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 14:14

Seventeen-year-old Inglewood student Matt Podjursky will make his touring car debut when he joins the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship for round one in November at Pukekohe.

Podjursky will line up in class two of the championship in a recently purchased Ford Falcon - previously campaigned by Brad Lauder.

Having climbed his way up the ranks of Karting in which he was a 2x National title winner, Podjursky has spent the past three seasons racing in the HiQ Components Formula First Championship where he finished second this past season - claiming the most podiums out of any driver along the way.

Having tested his new car for the first time recently, Podjursky says he hopes to adapt to his new Ford Falcon quickly once the season gets underway.

"The step up from Formula First to NZTC Class two is a big one with a lot of new things for myself and my team to adapt to. But so far, after our first test day at Manfeild we are off to a good start," says Podjursky.

"The biggest difference for myself was having a car with a lot of grip and horsepower, it reminds me very fondly of my Karting days."

Having watched the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship from afar last season, Podjursky is a part of a growing number of young drivers looking to cut their teeth in touring car racing before making the step into class one.

"I followed the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship last season and one of the major reasons why I choose to make the next step for myself into class two was the quality of the racing. The season looked awesome especially with some big battles had by all throughout the field.

With modest goals, Podjursky says that as well as learning the new car, he will have two new circuits to learn mid season when the championship heads to the South Island in the new-year.

"All of the circuits down south will be new to me as with the Formula First Championship they don’t go down to the South Island."

"The goal for this season will defiantly be to win Rookie of the year, and to get as many podiums as I can as we learn and develop myself and the car along the way."

Round one of the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship will get underway at Pukekohe for the Virgin Australia Supercars ITM Auckland SuperSprint, November 3-5.