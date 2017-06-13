Papakura Sea Eagles feel the sting

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 16:07

The Papakura Sea Eagles have suffered their fourth loss this season, going down to the Howick Hornets in Round 9 of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership at Paparoa Park on Saturday.

There were some extra feelings left on the field last weekend as the clubs faced-off in memory of Lia Johnston, a long-serving life member of the Howick Hornets Rugby League Club and an aunty of former Papakura coach, Richie Blackmore.

It was also a first time clash for a number of Howick players going up against their former club, Papakura.

Finding space on the edge coupled with a fast-paced George Edwards gave the opening try to Howick centre Roydon Gillette who scored in the corner.

Within 15 minutes the home side scored in quick succession, attacking the left edge and executing without failure.

Drew Radich added the extras to anchor a 24-0 lead at the break.

Papakura were off to a slow start, and it only got worse for them after losing playmaker and captain Willie Stowers to a suspected broken collarbone.

The Sea Eagles eventually improved gaining control in the middle of the field reducing the deficit to 24-10.

But it wasn't long before Howick hit back, dashing 30 metres to score under the posts with another on the left edge.

Papakura put the final points on the board, but it wasn't enough to out-do the Hornets who secured their seventh victory winning 34-16 on the hooter.

Papakura's Roman Hifo commended Howick for their quality of footy played on the day.

"At the end of the day, they wanted it more than us… that's why they're one of the teams at the top," he said.

"There are a lot of things that we need to work on, but we'll keep chipping away at it."

Hifo admits that their emotions could have played a role in their downfall.

"A few of the boys left this year to play for Howick and I guess some played with emotions rather than playing smart"

"Come half time we knew we had to let it go and play some proper footy. It started working for us, but it was just too little too late."

Howick captain Jethro Friend said his side were pumped with the win over the defending champions.

"Everyone was looking forward to this game… they're a quality side and I'm sure come the end of the season they'll be one of the sides to beat."

Howick 34 (George Prescott, Andy Matano-Mauigoa, Roydon Gillette x4, Reece Charlie tries; Drew Radich x3 goals) Papakura 16 (Peter Oliveti, Evean Hunt, Samiu Ikahihifo tries; Francis Toetu x2 goals).

In other games, Glenora have successfully defended the Konica Minolta Roope Rooster taking down Te Atatu 30-6 at Harold Moody Reserve.

Pt Chevalier continue to lead the table beating Richmond 30-18 in a local derby at Grey Lynn Park, while Mt Albert come away with a win over Northcote 18-6.

Meanwhile out south, the Mangere East Hawks have taken a step out of the competitions last-place position with a 29-18 victory over the Marist Saints.

This weekend, the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership heads into its second round of the competition.

ARL's live stream match will be played at the Unitec Sports Field where Papakura take on Pt Chevalier.

Rugby league fans can watch the game live online from the Auckland Rugby League website at www.aucklandleague.co.nz from 2.00pm (2.30pm kick off).

Click here to view results, ladder and this week's fixtures.