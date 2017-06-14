Doubles team target Wimbledon and year-end champs

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 08:38

French Open doubles champion Michael Venus has confirmed he will team up with American Ryan Harrison for Wimbledon as they eye up a year-end ATP World Tour doubles final place in London at the end of the season.

At the completion of the French Open in Paris which they won in three sets over Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) and Donald Young (United States) Venus saw his ranking rise 24 places to No15 in the world. Harrison who is also a top 50 ranked singles player now has an improved doubles ranking of 30, up over 100 places.

However as a team they are ranked fifth in the world and the top eight pairs get to play in the ATP year-end finals at the O2 in November.

"Having won the French Open we are now fifth on the race for London. Playing at the O2 is such a unique and special opportunity that we want to give ourselves the best possible chance to get there," said Venus from the s-Hertogenbosch ATP tournament where he is playing this week with Brazilian Andre Sa.

Initially Harrison had decided that playing best of five sets doubles at Wimbledon might hinder his singles efforts. But now after winning the French Open Harrison has reconsidered and the Kiwi and American team are determined to target the top eight for the end of the year.

"It’s something we’re targeting and we’re playing so well as a combination," said Venus.