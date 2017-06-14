ANZ Premiership Round 12: Steel 51 def Tactix 46

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 20:49

Shaken but not stirred, the Ascot Hotel Park Southern Steel have pulled off an inspirational and emotional 51-46 victory over the Silvermoon Tactix in Christchurch tonight.

Although the Steel, unbeaten this season, had already secured hosting rights for the ANZ Premiership Grand Final, the Southerners were driven to win this match for the young players called into the side at the last minute, and their absent players recovering from a motor accident two days ago.

Tears flowed as the Steel players and team management embraced after a stunning final quarter effort by the Steel to overtake the Tactix who held the lead through the other three quarters.

With four of the Steel’s most influential players sidelined, the franchise called on Netball South players Aliyah Dunn, Sophie Erwood, Dani Gray and Olivia Bates to step up into the squad.

The Steel looked to their experienced defensive line-up to lead their team on and off the court, and Jane Watson and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit certainly answered the call in the final spell, which the Steel dominated 13-5.

It took both sides most of the first quarter to settle in to a rhythm. Gina Crampton, in stellar form, inspired the young Steel midcourters around her to create a wall of defence that held up the Tactix’ progress through court.

Towering teenage goal shoot Jennifer O’Connell was not fazed by the tenacious defence of Temalisi Fakahokotau, while Jamie Hume at goal attack wasn’t afraid to put up the long shots.

At the other end, great vision by Anna Thompson at wing attack and the athletic Nicola Mackle at centre, delivered the ball into their shooters, who were up for the tussle with the Steel’s more seasoned defenders.

It was the Tactix who took the narrowest of leads, 14-13, into the second quarter, and the battle remained even. Fakahokotau eventually broke the goal-for-goal rhythm with clever work under the hoop, and with Ellie Bird shooting solidly, and Brooke Leaver working tirelessly around the circle, the Tactix got out to a four-goal lead.

The Tactix kept the advantage at halftime, 29-26, and despite the best intentions of both sides, that difference remained virtually the same throughout the next 15 minutes, with the quarter ending 41-38 in the home side’s favour.

Captain Jess Moulds made her first appearance of the season at home - coming into the match at goal keep just before the fourth quarter - and put good pressure on the Steel shooters.

But it was the Steel defenders Selby-Rickit and Watson who came to the fore in the final spell, helping their side take the lead with six minutes to go and then barely giving the Tactix a taste of the ball. O’Connell finished the match with impressive figures of 38 from 45, proving the Steel have more than capable shooters in the wings.

Official Result and Stats:

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 51 def Silvermoon Tactix 46