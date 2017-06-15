Mary Fisher awarded Cigna Disabled Sportsperson of the Year

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 08:29

Cigna is delighted to congratulate Mary Fisher who was named the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year at last night’s Wellington Sportsperson of the Year (WSPOY) Awards ceremony.

This is the fifth year that Mary Fisher has received the award due to her outstanding achievements as a para-swimmer. The 2017 award recognised her continued dedication as a visually impaired swimmer, continuing to break world records and take gold at the Rio Paralympic Games in the 100m Backstroke S11.

Cigna CEO Lance Walker was thrilled to present Mary with the award. "Being able to recognise Mary in person and present her with the award was fantastic. Being the only Wellington sportswoman to win an individual medal at either the 2016 Olympics or Paralympics is a significant achievement, making her an incredibly fitting recipient for the award.

"I also want to congratulate all of the athletes nominated for the award, their successes show us all what can be achieved when we put our minds to a task - a very commendable trait to have."

Commenting on Cigna’s sponsorship, Lance says; "We are passionate about helping all New Zealanders lead active and fulfilled lives, and our sponsorship of the Cigna Disabled Sportsperson category supports this commitment."

Dedication to health and wellbeing runs through all of Cigna New Zealand’s activity, especially its support of its official charity Achilles New Zealand, which helps people of all abilities take part in mainstream running events. Wellington’s annual Cigna Round the Bays fun run sees the organisation support raising awareness of Achilles, with around 70 Achilles athletes taking part in the iconic event earlier this year which attracted over 14,000 participants and raised $20,000 to support the charities ongoing development.