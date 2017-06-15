Mike Venus continues form as kiwis play around the world

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 11:05

New Zealand Grand Slam champion Michael Venus has continued his good form after winning the French Open doubles title last weekend.

Venus has teamed with Andre Sa (Brazil) to win their first round match at the ATP s-Hertogenbosch grass event in the Netherlands over the Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 6-3 6-4 in the first round. They will face third seeds Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) and Horia Tecau (Romania) in the quarter-finals.

At the Stuttgart ATP tournament Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner won their first round match over a Serbian combination in three sets and now play top seeds the Bryan brothers Mike and Bob in the quarters. The previous week Daniell and Pakistan’s Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi had won the Challenger title at Surbiton.

Artem Sitak and Nicholas Monroe won their first round at Stuttgart defeating Steve Johnson and Feliciano Lopez in straight sets but were defeated in the quarters by the fourth seeds Oliver Marach (Austria) and Mate Pavic (Croatia).

Meanwhile Marina Erakovic lost in the first round of singles at the US$100,000 Challenger at Manchester, however she has teamed up with Taipei’s Kai-Chen Chang to make the quarters of the doubles. The previous week Erakovic and Chang made the final of doubles at the Surbiton Challenger.

In Asia Rubin Statham won the Futures title at Thailand last week defeating countryman Finn Tearmey 4-6 6-1 6-1 in the final.

Also playing in Asia have been Olly Sadler from Wellington and Nelson’s Alex Hunt. Sadler, 21 has gained another ATP ranking point after qualifying at the China Futures and winning his first round match.

This week Finn Reynolds, 17 won through qualifying at the Taipei Futures but wasn’t able to gain his first ATP point as he was beaten in the first round of the main draw 6-3 6-4 by a Taipei player.