ANZ helps level the playing field for female athletes

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 15:44

"Women in New Zealand have always been great sportspeople," says Silver Fern Captain Katrina Grant.

"It does come with challenges - we often have to work and study to make ends meet for example - but we can also inspire so many people.

"Women’s sport in New Zealand has come a long way in the past few years - and that’s because of the hard work of many strong sportspeople, decision makers and partners."

ANZ is reinforcing its commitment to women’s sport by announcing sponsorships with golfer Lydia Ko, the Silver Ferns netball team, and the WHITE FERNS cricketers.

"Our female athletes are elite in their sport - just like their male counterparts," ANZ Chief Executive Officer David Hisco said.

"New Zealanders love their sport, and being able to get behind that with financial support for our teams means a lot to us here at ANZ."

ANZ and Lydia Ko have renewed their partnership, which began three years ago as the young golfing sensation began her first year on the LPGA Tour.

In addition, ANZ has extended its agreement with Netball New Zealand, becoming a Major Sponsor of the Silver Ferns, as well as sponsor of the ANZ Premiership, New Zealand’s elite domestic competition.

ANZ is also proud to become Team Sponsor of the New Zealand Women’s Cricket team, the WHITE FERNS, as they kick off their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign in England.

"Often it can be harder for sportswomen to attract commercial sponsorship than it is for sportsmen," ANZ Chief Executive Officer David Hisco said.

"These sportswomen are tough, tenacious and talented and we want to make sure their biggest challenge is their opposition.

"There’s a reason New Zealanders have a growing engagement with women’s sport, and we’re thrilled to back our top female golfer, netballers and cricketers."

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White welcomed the ANZ’s support, saying it coincided with a global awakening in terms of women’s sport in general, and cricket in particular.

"NZC is delighted to be aligned with the ANZ in helping to grow the women’s game, and fully supportive of the drive to treat women’s sport with the respect it deserves", said Mr White.

WHITE FERNS captain Suzie Bates agrees. "It’s a really exciting time to be a female athlete in New Zealand."

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said the partnership will help make netball a sport of choice that inspires the next generation.

"We are thrilled that ANZ believes as strongly as we do about the strength and power of women’s sport in New Zealand, particularly the Silver Ferns," she said.

ANZ has also extended its support of our top male cricketers, moving from sponsoring the home-based series to becoming Team Sponsor of the BLACKCAPS. This will not only mean support for all the team’s commitments, both at home and away, but will continue an 18- season relationship with New Zealand Cricket.

ANZ will continue the grass roots support of both cricket and netball. Over the past several years, it has contributed millions of dollars in community support, helping players, teams, fans, clubs and schools achieve their dreams and promote the sports’ development in New Zealand.

Download video here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qfyl5vi9tsz07an/AAB96NhEhkAJeVW7ZbgdoyR4a?dl=0

