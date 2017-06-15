Young Swifts recommit for 2018

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 20:17

The NSW Swifts are delighted to announce the first wave of signings ahead of next season, with eight players committing to the Club for Suncorp Super Netball 2018.

Defenders Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner, midcourters Paige Hadley, Claire O’Brien and Maddy Proud, as well as prolific goal shooter Sam Wallace have all re-signed for the next chapter of the Swifts’ journey, joining Abbey McCulloch and English international Helen Housby who both return for the second season of their two-year deals.

Despite having an average age of just 22, the 2017 Swifts playing group showed huge promise in the inaugural Suncorp Super Netball season by pushing older, more experienced teams, and registering some impressive wins in the process.

With more signings to be announced in the coming weeks, Head Coach Rob Wright is delighted that eight players are locked in for what promises to be another exciting season as the Swifts continue with their future plan.

"I’m really pleased to share with our Swifts Family these players are returning next season," Wright said.

"We knew that 2017 would be a challenging year for us with such a young and inexperienced squad, but they even exceed my expectations by showing they could compete with some of the world’s best netballers, proving we have a great future ahead. We have a long-term vision for this Club and these players are vital to that.

"Having learned so much in the first year of Suncorp Super Netball, I am really excited to see what we can achieve in 2018 having had a season under our belts."

That promise shines through the Swifts’ strong combinations across the court, which Wright admitted had made a big impression on Australian netball over the past six months.

"When you look at the defensive end I think Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner have formed a wonderful partnership," he added.

"They know each other’s game instinctively and linked really well with the likes of Maddy Proud in the midcourt whose movement and work ethic is up there with the best of in the league, so I’m delighted to have them returning.

"Claire has proven herself to be one of the best young stars in the game, and no doubt will show that again for Australia at the Netball Youth World Cup in Botswana next month, while Sam not only has flair and excellent shooting ability, but amazing strength in the circle."

Despite having had injury-interrupted seasons, Wright said he was really looking forward to working with McCulloch, Hadley and Housby again in 2018.

"I think Abbey has been a wonderful leader for this young group of players this season and really been able to guide them through some tough learnings," the coach added.

"Paige was also key to that leadership and was a wonderful vice-captain, showing she is not just a world-class player on court, but a fine leader off it to.

"Both players struggled with injury towards the end of this season but their experience and belief in our culture and journey is vital.

"Helen also proved herself to be a real leader on court and despite missing some games she showed just what an exciting world-class netballers she is, and I’m really excited to see her connection with Sam continue to grow next season."

The Club will make further announcements regarding 2018 contracts in due course.

2018 NSW Swifts Playing Roster (so far): Paige Hadley, Helen Housby, Sarah Klau, Abbey McCulloch, Claire O’Brien, Maddy Proud, Maddy Turner, Sam Wallace.