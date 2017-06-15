St Paul's College anticipate title defence with first championship win

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 20:18

St Paul's College have won their first game in the championship round of the SAS College Rugby League competition beating Aorere 44-8 at Grey Lynn Park on Wednesday June 14.

Coming off their 10-8 loss to Mt Albert last week, the defending champions quickly settled making their way down field to score in the opening minute of the match.

It wasn’t long before they crossed for another with some clever work from fullback Star Toa finding a gap before offloading to halfback Sione Moala who scored under the posts.

Stand off Lewis Sio added the extras for an early 10-0 lead.

Dashing down field on the right side, winger Cullen Marsters looked to get another for the central Auckland side but was unable to ground the ball sinking just short of the line.

Aorere soon hit back, storming through the middle before a quick pass out wide to score on the left edge.

Slowly gaining control, it was only a matter of time before they scored again. Back-to-back sets put pressure on the home side as Aorere burst through defence before some simple passing out wide to score on the right.

The conversion was just short of the sticks leaving St Paul's to take a 10-8 lead at the break.

Straight out the gates in the second half, St Paul's College underlined just why they're the back-to-back champions of the secondary schools competition.

Some solid defence coupled with powerful carries saw big hitters Sione Ngahe and Antonio Aufai storm over to extend their lead 18-8. Sio converted to make it 20-8.

It seemed Aorere had settled into their work but it never eventuated.

Further tries to St Paul's Sam Brown, Samson Pole, Tyrin Ona-Murphy and a double to winger Mike Williams secured the 44-8 victory at full time.

St Paul's College 44 (Cullen Marsters, Mike Williams x2, Sione Moala, Sione Ngahe, Tyrin Ona-Murphy, Antonio Aufai, Sam Brown, Samson Pole tries; Lewis x4 goals) Aorere College 8 (Charles Laumape, Jeff Leilua tries) HT: 10-8.