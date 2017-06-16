Tennis: Michael Venus reaches semi In Netherlands

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 07:22

Another good performance for New Zealand Grand Slam champion, Michael Venus overnight.

The French Open doubles winner has teamed with Brazil’s Andre Sa to reach the semifinals of the ATP tournament at s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

They defeated the third seeds Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) and Horia Tecau (Romania) 3-6 6-3 10-8 in the quarter-finals and will now face top seeds Lukasz Kubot (Poland) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil) for a place in the final.

At the ATP event in Stuttgart Marcus Daniel and Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) were beaten by the team regarded as the best doubles pair in history, the Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike from the United States in the quarter-finals.

The Americans won the match 6-7(5) 6-3 10-6 in one hour 17 minutes.

Meanwhile at the US$100,000 Manchester Challenger Marina Erakovic and Kai-Cheng Chang from Taipei are through to the doubles semifinals after a three set win over their British opponents.