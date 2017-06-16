Teufaiva Stadium re-opens

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 16:31

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has welcomed today's re-opening of Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku'alofa by Tongan Prime Minster Hon. Akilisi Pohiva and New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English.

Tonga is part of the Pacific Sporting Partnership - Sports for Health, which aims to reduce the effects of non-communicable diseases in the Pacific by promoting healthy lifestyles through active living and better nutritional choices.

"Sport is recognised around the world as making a real difference to peoples’ lives and outcomes. It’s great that rugby will be used to support the work New Zealand does in Tonga and make a meaningful contribution on and off the field in the region."