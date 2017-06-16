Big weekend of test rugby offers rankings opportunities

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 21:51

With 13 test matches carrying rating points this week, there could be plenty of changes in the World Rugby Rankings by the time they are published on Monday. Scotland could achieve an all-time high ranking while Ireland could leapfrog Australia into third place if they beat Japan by more than 15 points and the Wallabies lose to the Scots.

But should Joe Schmidt’s team lose in Shizuoka, it will be the Brave Blossoms who benefit and they are eyeing a return to the world’s top 10, something that would bode well as they continue their preparations for Rugby World Cup 2019 on home soil.

France can gain three places on the rankings and move to fifth if they beat South Africa in Durban and Scotland lose to Australia while there are big opportunities to make improvements on the ladder for Argentina, Canada, Uruguay and others.