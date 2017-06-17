Kiwi doubles run comes to an end

Saturday, 17 June, 2017 - 09:07

The winning run for Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus has come to an end.

After his victory at the French Open doubles a week ago consisting of six match wins and two more victories at the ATP s-Hertogenbosch this week, Venus has finally lost a match.

Venus and Brazilian Andre Sa lost to top seeds Lukasz Kubot (Poland) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil) 7-6(5) 4-6 5-10 in one hour 26 minutes in the semifinal of the s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.