Kiwi doubles run comes to an end

The winning run for Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus has come to an end.
After his victory at the French Open doubles a week ago consisting of six match wins and two more victories at the ATP s-Hertogenbosch this week, Venus has finally lost a match.
Venus and Brazilian Andre Sa lost to top seeds Lukasz Kubot (Poland) and Marcelo Melo (Brazil) 7-6(5) 4-6 5-10 in one hour 26 minutes in the semifinal of the s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.
