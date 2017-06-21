Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 09:50

Squash XL PSA Qualifying Round 1 and Main Draw

The first round of the Squash XL PSA is complete and the final PSA in the June series sees a number of top players competing to try and take out the title in this new facility in Auckland.

The first round of qualifying saw all seeded players take their wins relatively comfortably over their lower seeded opponents with all but one of the matches being won in 3.

Valentino Bong of Malaysia was the only seeded player who saw their match go beyond 3 as he took on Kiwi Scott Galloway. Galloway took an early lead claiming the first game but he was then unable to convert the next 2 games with both of them going long, Bong eventually claiming his spot in the final round of qualifying in 4.

The main draw of the Squash XL PSA sees Kiwi Campbell Grayson returning home to try and take out this title prior to competing in the New Zealand Senior Nationals next weekend.

Grayson will face Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia the current World Junior Champion in the first round, with Yow sure to challenge Grayson. Ivan Yuen of Malaysia is the second seed of the event and he will face a qualifier in the first round of the event. Yuen will be looking to go one better this week after losing out in the final of the ILT Community Trust NZ Southern Open last weekend.

All going to plan Yuen will be set to face Greg Lobban of Scotland (third seed for the Squash XL PSA) who he lost in four to the previous weekend.

Lobban faces a qualifier in the first round and will be looking to secure his second $15K PSA title and hopefully have a rematch with Campbell Grayson who last time the pair played Lobban lost out to in 5.

The fourth seed for the event is Australia’s Rex Hedrick who will have Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the first round with Hedrick also looking to come in strong for this event.

Livestreaming of the matches start Thursday 12pm with the link to the court here (https://livestream.com/NZSportTV/events/7512215) or below in this article.

Schedule of play for the event can be found below. Full details on the event can be found here (http://squashnz.co.nz/events/psa-events.cfm?section=squashxlopenpsa).

All matches will be played on New Zealand’s newest all glass court. This new facility is at 483D Rosebank Road, Avondale. If you wish to commentate or listen to some alternative commentary over the weekend jump over to SPALK here (tbc).

Squash XL PSA Qualifying Round 1

[1] Joe Green (ENG) bt [L] Gabe Yam (NZL) 3-0: 11/3 11/9 11/5

[7] Bradley Masters (ENG) bt [L] Matthew Lucente (NZL) 3-0: 11/3 11/6 11/5

[8] Sanjay Singh (MAS) bt David Pelino (PHI) 3-0: 11/5 11/2 11/4

[3] Matias Tuomi (FIN) bt Reymark Begornio (PHI) 3-0: 11/5 11/3 11/8

[4] Daniel Mekbib (CZE) bt Robert Andrew Garcia (PHI) 3-0: 11/9 11/4 11/6

[6] Sean Conroy (IRL) bt Sion Wiggin (NZL) 3-0: 11/5 11/5 11/2

[5] Valentino Bong (MAS) bt [L] Scott Galloway (NZL) 3-1: 9/11 12/10 12/10 11/6

[2] Ben Grindrod (NZL) bt Zac Millar (NZL) 3-0: 14/12 11/7 11/8

Squash XL PSA Final Qualifying Round

[1] Joe Green (ENG) vs [7] Bradley Masters (ENG) [8] Sanjay Singh (MAS) vs [3] Matias Tuomi (FIN)

[4] Daniel Mekbib (CZE) vs [6] Sean Conroy (IRL) [5] Valentino Bong (MAS) vs [2] Ben Grindrod (NZL)

Squash XL PSA Main Draw Round 1

12pm - [1] Campbell Grayson (NZL) vs Eain Yow Ng (MAS)

1pm - Lance Beddoes (NZL) vs [8] Joshua Larkin (AUS)

2pm - [5] Angus Gillams (ENG) vs [Qualifier]

3pm - Mohd Syafiq Kamal (MAS) vs [4] Rex Hedrick (AUS)

5pm - [3] Greg Lobban (SCO) vs [Qualifier]

6pm - [WC] Luke Jones (NZL) vs [7] Evan Williams (NZL)

7pm - [6] Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND) vs [Qualifier]

8pm - [Qualifier] vs [2] Ivan Yuen (MAS)