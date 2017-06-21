More FM Southland's mid winter swim

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 12:35

More FM Southland is proud to be bring back the famous Mid Winter Swim for 2017. It’s all taking place at 12:00pm on Sunday 16th of July 2017 at Oreti Beach.

We welcome all businesses, community groups, schools, friends and families to get a group together, dress up in the craziest costumes you can find and take a quick dip in the chilly southern waters.

It’ll cost a gold coin donation, and with over $2,000 worth of prizes thanks to the ILT and all our other generous sponsors there is plenty to be won! All proceeds collected on the day are being donated to the Oreti Surf Life Saving Club to ensure Invercargill continues to be a safe spot to swim.