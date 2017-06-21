New Zealand Rugby League Board changes

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 16:44

Reon Edwards has been elected as New Zealand Rugby League interim chairman following the resignation of Garry Fissenden. After three years as chairman and eight years on the NZRL board, Fissenden resigned at today's board meeting.

Edwards acknowledged Fissenden saying "Garry has put a huge amount of time and energy into the game, especially around the development of a strong international calendar. We greatly appreciate his contribution."

Edwards has a strong commercial background and has served on both the Canterbury Rugby League and Southern Zone boards. He will remain in the role until the first meeting following the AGM at which time the board will elect a new Chair.

Tim Gibson has also resigned after three years of service.

New Zealand Rugby League will now work through the process of filling the two vacancies.