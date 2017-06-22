Tennis: Venus scores good win at Queens

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 08:06

French Open doubles champion, Michael Venus and American Ryan Harrison have made a good start to their Wimbledon build up by winning their first round encounter at the ATP 500 Queens tournament in London.

Venus and Harrison defeated the experienced Spanish pairing of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-2 6-4 in under an hour in the first round and will now take on third seeds Jamie Murray (Scotland) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) in the quarter-finals.

Fellow Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner play their last eight match at the same tournament against Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Marcin Matkowski (Poland).

Meanwhile Marina Erakovic is into the singles second round at the US$100,000 Ilkley Challenger after a straight set victory over her higher ranked Chinese opponent Lin Zhu 6-3 7-6(3) to set up a clash against Czech player Denisa Allertova. Erakovic had earlier won through qualifying to make the main draw.