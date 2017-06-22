Squash XL PSA main draw determined

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 10:51

The final round of qualifying is completed and the main draw of the Squash XL PSA is set to get underway as the final PSA in the June series sees matches taking place on a brand new glass court at the Squash XL facility in Avondale Auckland.

The first match saw countrymen Joe Green and Brad Masters of England battling it out for their spot in the main draw. Whilst Masters had his chances to convert in the second it was not enough and Green claimed the match in 3. The second match saw a tough battle between Sanjay Singh of Malaysia and Matias Tuomi of Finland. Singh was able to clinch the first game before Tuomi came back to take a 2-1 lead however Singh kept his cool and pushed through to claim the win in 5. Daniel Mekbib of the Czech Republic was too strong for Sean Conroy of Ireland making his way through to the main draw with a win in 3. The final match of the night saw New Zealand’s Ben Grindrod take on Valentino Bong of Malaysia. Grindrod was able to clinch the first game but with some big pushes from Bong in the third and fourth Bong took the match in 4 and his spot in the main draw.

Livestreaming of the matches start Thursday 12pm with the link to the court here (https://livestream.com/NZSportTV/events/7512215) or below in this article. Schedule of play for the event can be found below.

Full details on the event can be found here (http://squashnz.co.nz/events/psa-events.cfm?section=squashxlopenpsa).

All matches will be played on New Zealand’s newest all glass court. This new facility is at 483D Rosebank Road, Avondale.

If you wish to commentate or listen to some alternative commentary over the weekend jump over to SPALK here (tbc).

Squash XL PSA Final Qualifying Round

[1] Joe Green (ENG) bt [7] Bradley Masters (ENG) 3-0: 11/9 14/12 11/6

[8] Sanjay Singh (MAS) bt [3] Matias Tuomi (FIN) 3-2: 12/10 4/11 4/11 11/7 11/6

[4] Daniel Mekbib (CZE) bt [6] Sean Conroy (IRL) 3-0: 11/6 11/6 11/6

[5] Valentino Bong (MAS) bt [2] Ben Grindrod (NZL) 3-1: 7/11 11/8 12/10 15/13

Squash XL PSA Main Draw Round 1

12pm - [1] Campbell Grayson (NZL) vs Eain Yow Ng (MAS)

1pm - Lance Beddoes (NZL) vs [8] Joshua Larkin (AUS)

2pm - [5] Angus Gillams (ENG) vs [Q] Joe Green (ENG)

3pm - Mohd Syafiq Kamal (MAS) vs [4] Rex Hedrick (AUS)

5pm - [3] Greg Lobban (SCO) vs [Q] Sanjay Singh (MAS)

6pm - [WC] Luke Jones (NZL) vs [7] Evan Williams (NZL)

7pm - [6] Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND) vs [Q] Valentino Bong (MAS)

8pm - [Q] Daniel Mekbib (CZE) vs [2] Ivan Yuen (MAS)