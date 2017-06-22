Anthony Hudson and Clayton Lewis on the All Whites' loss

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:55

The All Whites have delivered an impressive performance tonight in Sochi, but went down 2-1 to World No 17 Mexico in their second game of the FIFA Confederations Cup.

All Whites skipper Chris Wood opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a superb strike from a Clayton Lewis pass, before Raul Jimenez (54’) and Oribe Peralta (72’) scored to secure victory for El Tri.

The result means that New Zealand are now out of contention for the semi-finals. They face Portugal in their final pool game on Saturday in St Petersburg.

The All Whites will have a recovery day tomorrow in Sochi before traveling back to St Petersburg.

For the full match report click here: http://www.nzfootball.co.nz/heartbreak-in-heroic-loss-to-mexico/

Please find attached the audio from the post-match press conference with All Whites coach Anthony Hudson.

To download a free to use video interview with All Whites midfielder Clayton Lewis click here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ystyf1yq1w2gxb6/Clayton%20Lewis%20Mexico%20Post%20Match%20Reaction.mp4?dl=0

To download a free to use video interview with All Whites coach Anthony Hudson click here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zcjv2glzd9citjq/Anthony%20Hudson%20Mexico%20Post%20Match%20Reaction.mp4?dl=0

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - All Whites draw

24 June 6pm (3am 25 June NZT) v Portugal, Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg

Live on SKY Sport

Follow our coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup on social media:

Twitter: @NZ_Football #AllWhites #ConfedCup #RUSNZL

Facebook: @AllWhites @FootballNZ