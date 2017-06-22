League 4 Life announced as official New Zealand charity partner

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:45

Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017) is pleased to announce League 4 Life as the Official Charity Partner of the tournament in New Zealand.

Since being established in 2011, League 4 Life has provided assistance to members of the New Zealand Rugby League community suffering with long-term injury or illness.

Grants have been provided by League 4 Life in two key focus areas; health and recovery, with support provided to cover medical expenses and the purchasing of in-home equipment, and creating opportunities with assistance given to those pursuing aspirations that are improbable because of injury, disability or hardship.

As the Official New Zealand Charity Partner, League 4 Life and RLWC2017 will work together on fund-raising initiatives to be rolled out prior to and during the five-week tournament to be staged from 27 October to 2 December 2017.

Andrea Nelson, RLWC2017 New Zealand General Manager said: "Since 2011, League 4 Life has been doing a wonderful job supporting those in need throughout the wider Rugby League community and we’re pleased to welcome them as the Official New Zealand Charity Partner."

"One of our objectives for this year’s tournament is to leave a legacy for the game in this country and by partnering with League 4 Life, we can help raise important funds to help support the New Zealand Rugby League family after the tournament has been played," she concluded.

League 4 Life Patron, Sir Peter Leitch, said: "League 4 Life is delighted to have been announced as the Official Charity Partner in New Zealand for this year’s Rugby League World Cup. Awareness and funds raised for the charity will further enhance the support available to those who have contributed so much to the game but now need our assistance."