Tennis: Tough losses for Kiwi doubles players in London

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 08:20

A couple of tough losses for Kiwi players at the ATP 500 Queens grass court tournament in London.

French Open doubles champion, Michael Venus and American Ryan Harrison have been beaten by third seeds Jamie Murray (Scotland) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) in the quarter-finals 6-7 (1) 6-4 6-10

Fellow Kiwi Marcus Daniell and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner were beaten in their quarter-final at Queens by Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Marcin Matkowski (Poland) 6-7(9) 6-1 8-10.

At the US$100,000 Ilkley Challenger in England Marina Erakovic has continued her good run as she builds up to her Wimbledon qualifying bid.

Erakovic ranked 148 won her second round match over Czech player Denisa Allertova 6-2 6-4 and will play Maryna Zanevska (Belgium) for a place in the semis.

And Queenstown’s Ben Mclachlan and Australian Steven de Waard have won through to the final of the 43,000 euro Challenger at Todi, Italy. Mclachlan, 23 has a current ATP doubles ranking of 155.