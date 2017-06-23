Paralympics NZ announces World Championships team

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 11:13

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) is thrilled to announce the selection of the New Zealand Para Cycling Team to compete at the upcoming UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships. The team of three includes a mix of experience and youth. Rio 2016 Paralympians Stephen Hills and Fraser Sharp will be joined by new rising star Sarah Ellington.

Stephen Hills (New Plymouth) and Fraser Sharp (Tauranga) both made their Paralympic debuts in Rio placing 8th in their respective Para cycling road events. They will be looking to utilise the World Championships in South Africa from 31 August to 3 September to continue to build on these performances.

Para cyclist Sarah Ellington (Auckland) has only been involved with the sport for six months and will make her international debut in South Africa. She was inspired by the performances of the New Zealand Paralympians in Rio 2016 and attended a ACC Paralympics New Zealand Open Day in October. She registered her interest in Para cycling and then attended her first Talent Identification Camp in January this year. In an incredibly short period of time she has proved she is ‘one to watch’ for the future with considerable potential. She recently competed in the National Road Championships producing results that would see her providing strong competition to the top 10 Para cyclists in the world.

Malcolm Humm (PNZ High Performance Director) said, "I am thrilled to see Rio 2016 Paralympians Stephen and Fraser selected to compete at the UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships. This event will provide them with the opportunity to bench mark themselves against the best in the world after some time out following the Rio 2016 Paralympics." He continues, "It is great to welcome Sarah to the team, a Para cyclist who is very new to the sport. The race experience Sarah gains from this event will be invaluable as she starts her journey towards Tokyo 2020."

While the team of three set their sights on South Africa, 15 further Para cyclists based throughout New Zealand received great news recently as they were selected as part of two new squads aptly named High Performance and Paralympic Potential squads.

Melissa Wilson (PNZ High Performance Para Sport Athlete Development Manager) said, "As a result of an extensive review of the Para Cycling Programme following Rio 2016 we are really excited about implementing a revised squad structure. We believe the Para cyclists we have named have the potential to deliver medals as we look towards Tokyo 2020 and beyond. The squads allow Para athletes and their coaches to understand where they are within the Para cycling development pathway and what competitions they should be targeting."

Three time Paralympian Kate Horan (Wellington) will bring her wealth of experience to the High Performance squad as she begins her campaign to Tokyo 2020. Horan is well known for her silver medal winning performance at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games in Para athletics. She then made the switch to Para cycling and only narrowly missed winning a bronze medal in Rio.

Para cyclist Nick Blincoe (Auckland) has been competing in the sport for three years having originally started his Para sport journey in Para athletics. Blincoe will now look to build on this experience as he aims to rise through the ranks with his sights set on breaking into the High Performance squad.

19-year-old hand cyclist Jack Brown (New Plymouth) had his first taste of Para cycling at a Talent Identification Camp in January in his hometown of New Plymouth. Previously Brown had been involved in Wheelchair Basketball.

The squads will attend a number of training camps throughout the year where they will continue to receive top class coaching and support. They will then put the training and preparation to the test as they compete at the Southland Track Championships in December.

