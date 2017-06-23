Mekbib makes it two seeds in two night at Squash XL PSA

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 22:26

The qualifier Daniel Mekbib of the Czech Republic has taken another win from a seeded player in the quarter finals of the Squash XL PSA defeating Mahesh Mangaonkar of India in 5 to join the other seeded players. The first match of the night saw top seed Campbell Grayson of New Zealand take on eighth seed Josh Larkin of Australia. Grayson was able to step forward pushing Larkin onto the back foot in their match. Larkin played some great shots at points but it was not enough with Grayson claiming the match in 3. The next match saw fourth seed Rex Hedrick of Australia battle it out with fifth seed Angus Gillams of England. Both players had high intensity rallies and Hedrick had some exceptional retrieval. The players went game for game but it was not enough for Gillams in the end as Hedrick claimed the match in an enthralling five setter.

Next up was third seed Greg Lobban of Scotland taking on seventh seed Evan Williams of New Zealand. Lobban was able to use his strength on court to push Williams and put him deep working him out of position. Lobban looked too strong for Williams today as he claimed the win in 3. The final match of the night was a heated affair between qualifier Daniel Mekbib of the Czech Republic and sixth seed Mahesh Mangaonkar of India. Mekbib managed to take the first two games with some excellent movement and pressure being placed on Mangaonkar. Mangaonkar however found his rhythm in the third and fourth and managed to level the game score 2-2. Some hard hitting from both players in the fifth saw the match swing back and forth but eventually it was Mekbib that took the win in 5. Livestreaming of the matches start Saturday 4pm with the link to the court here (https://livestream.com/NZSportTV/events/7512215) or below in this article. Schedule of play for the event can be found below. Full details on the event, all previous matches and links to photo albums can be found here (http://squashnz.co.nz/events/psa-events.cfm?section=squashxlopenpsa).

All matches will be played on New Zealand’s newest all glass court. This new facility is at 483D Rosebank Road, Avondale. If you wish to commentate or listen to some alternative commentary over the weekend jump over to SPALK here (https://www.spalk.co/squash-xl-psa).

Squash XL PSA Quarter Finals

[1] Campbell Grayson (NZL) bt [8] Joshua Larkin (AUS) 3-0: 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 (37mins)

[4] Rex Hedrick (AUS) bt [5] Angus Gillams (ENG) 3-2: 11-4, 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-4 (72mins)

[3] Greg Lobban (SCO) bt [7] Evan Williams (NZL) 3-0: 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 (30mins)

[Q] Daniel Mekbib (CZE) bt [6] Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND) 3-2: 13-11, 11-9, 4-11, 6-11, 11-9 (70mins)

Squash XL PSA Semi Finals

4pm - [1] Campbell Grayson (NZL) vs [4] Rex Hedrick (AUS) 5pm - [3] Greg Lobban (SCO) vs [Q] Daniel Mekbib (CZE)