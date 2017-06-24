Challenger title win for Mclachlan

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 11:07

Queenstown’s Ben Mclachlan has won the doubles title at the 43,000 euro Challenger at Todi, Italy.

Mclachlan teamed with Australian Steven de Waard to defeat the second seeded Croatian team of Marin and Tomislav Crodragania 6-7(7) 6-4 10-7 in the final. It is the first title for Mclachlan this year.

He has a current ATP doubles ranking of 155 which should gain a significant boost as a result of the title.