Grayson and Lobban to do battle In final of Squash XL PSA

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 18:49

Campbell Grayson and Greg Lobban will do battle tomorrow in the 2017 Squash XL PSA final on the all glass court in Auckland after taking strong wins in 3 against their opponents Rex Hedrick and Daniel Mekbib. The first match saw top seed Campbell Grayson of New Zealand take on the fourth seed Rex Hedrick of Australia. Grayson looked very settled and calm in his matches being able to step forward and put the pressure on Hedrick. Grayson kept pushing and claimed the first two games 11-4, in the third game Hedrick’s movement started to come on point and he was able to work hard to get to 9-6 in the third. Grayson showed composure and levelled the score at 9-9 before Hedrick had to withdraw due to an injury and Grayson took his spot in the final. Next on was third seed Greg Lobban of Scotland and qualifier Daniel Mekbib of the Czech Republic. Mekbib had an amazing run to get to the semi final taking out two seeded players. Mekbib was able to find some great shots and work the ball well on the court but it was Lobban’s consistency and hard work that saw him claim the win in 3.

The last time Grayson and Lobban met was in the Life Time Chicago Open 2016 where Grayson took the win in 5. Livestreaming of the final starts Sunday 4pm with the link to the court here (https://livestream.com/NZSportTV/events/7512215) or below in this article. Schedule of play for the event can be found below. Full details on the event, all previous matches and links to photo albums can be found here (http://squashnz.co.nz/events/psa-events.cfm?section=squashxlopenpsa).

All matches will be played on New Zealand’s newest all glass court. This new facility is at 483D Rosebank Road, Avondale. If you wish to commentate or listen to some alternative commentary over the weekend jump over to SPALK here (https://www.spalk.co/squash-xl-psa).

Squash XL PSA Semi Finals

[1] Campbell Grayson (NZL) bt [4] Rex Hedrick (AUS) 3-0: 11-4, 11-4 9-9 (40mins) Hedrick Retired due to injury

[3] Greg Lobban (SCO) bt [Q] Daniel Mekbib (CZE) 3-0: 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 (33mins)

Squash XL PSA Final

[1] Campbell Grayson (NZL) vs [3] Greg Lobban (SCO)