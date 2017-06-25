Canada and USA draw in first leg of RWC 2019 qualifier

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 12:58

Both Canada and USA missed late kicks to win but ultimately finished 28-28 in the first leg of their Rugby World Cup 2019 qualifier in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday.

Canada showed character to fight back from being 28-18 down, tying the score in the 78th minute with Shane O'Leary's third penalty.

Eagles fly-half AJ MacGinty then missed a dropped goal attempt, while Canada earned a penalty just inside America's half, but O'Leary's attempt was to the right.

In the end, a draw was probably a fair result. Canada had the lion's share of possession and territory but basic errors and a lack of precision when it counted kept the US in the game. For their part, the Eagles lived off scraps and couldn't dominate the game but took their chances when they did come.

The winner of the second leg in San Diego next Saturday will qualify for Pool C at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, joining England, France, Argentina, and Oceania 2.

The loser will play Uruguay for the Americas 2 slot in Pool D with Australia, Wales, Georgia, and Oceania 1.

Centre and co-captain DTH van der Merwe scored twice in the first quarter to become Canada's all-time leading try-scorer with 25, beating the record held by Winston Stanley since 2003.

So, it's all to play for as the action shifts to southern California next week and the stakes couldn't be higher with a place in Japan on the line. Canada hasn't lost a qualifier in eight years, but it also hasn't beaten the US in their last six attempts. Another thrilling encounter is surely on the cards.