Women's Knockout Cup round three results

The third round of the Women’s Knockout Cup wrapped up this afternoon with four games in the northern region, below are all the results and goal details from the weekend.
Central/Capital Region
Seatoun 1 (Jade Morrissey 22’)
Palmerston North Marist 5 (Aniela Jensen 10’, Amber Phillips 35’, Torijan Lyne-Lewis 41’, Hannah Fitzgerald 76’, 90’)
HT: 1-3
Upper Hutt City 10 (Sarah Gregorius 4, Bex Jeffries 2, Grace McRobie, Emma Main 2, Carolyn O’Reilly)
Wairarapa United 1 (Sophie George)
HT: 5-0
Mainland/Southern Region
Dunedin Technical 3 (Mikayla Gray 32’, 69’, Emily Morison 9’)
Roslyn Wakari 0
HT: 2-0
Coastal Spirit 2 (Britneylee Nicholson 85’, Rebecca Lake 103’)
Cashmere Technical 1 (Emma Kench 70’)
AET
HT: 0-0, FT: 1-1
Northern Region
Forrest Hill Milford United 8 (Arabella Maynard 2, Chloe Knott 2, Jasmine Waldren 2, own goal 2)
Central United 0
HT: 2-0
Claudelands Rovers 1 (Toni Power)
Three Kings United 4 (Rebecca Burrows 15’, Deven Jackson 23’, 90’, Hannah Robert 69’)
HT: 0-2
Eastern Suburbs 8 (Own goal 17’, 61’, Aimee Phillips 26’, 36’, Leah Mettam 56’, 63’, Tayla O’Brien 60’, 66’)
Norwest United 0
HT: 3-0
Western Springs 1 (Elaine Murray 53’)
Glenfield Rovers 2 (Tessa Berger 33’, Katie Rood 39’)
HT: 0-2
