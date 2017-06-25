ISPS Handa Chatham Cup round three results

|
The third round of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup wrapped up this afternoon, below are all the results and goal details from the weekend.
Northern Region
Takapuna 1 (Justin McKay 67’)
Central United 4 (Nicolas Zambrano 50’, 74’, Regont Murati 61’, Dean Lausev 68’)
HT: 0-0
Three Kings United 12 (Allan Pearce 2′, 13′, 18′, 51′, Thomas Picken 39′, Stephen Ashby Peckham 47′, Mitchell Nash 53′, Benjamin Totori 63′, 66′, 87′, Shuian Khan 70′, William Hunt 89′)
Ngongotaha 0
HT: 4-0
Melville United 7 (Eric Seekie 7′, Steven Holloway 17′, Patrick Hinchcliffe 30′, 52′, Marc Evans 46′, 78′, 87′)
Franklin United 1 (Michael Fifi’i 29′)
HT: 3-1
Hibiscus Coast 1 (Joachim Barnett 10’)
Onehunga Sports 5 (Ross Haviland 52′, Jack Caunter 54′, Boon Ozawa 55′, Jordan Vale 76′, Calvin Opperman 77′)
HT: 1-0
Hamilton Wanderers 2 (Henry Stephen 14′, Zachary Newdick 38′)
Bay Olympic 2 (Jared Colligan 81′, Altaaf Sahib 85′)
HT: 2-0
Bay Olympic win 4-2 on penalties
East Coast Bays 1 (Dillon Barnett 41’)
Birkenhead United 3 (Jack Salter 22’, 66’, David Parkinson 36’)
HT: 1-2
Waitakere City 3 (Paul Rhodes 22’, Dylan Manickum 72’, Rory Turner 85’)
Western Springs 4 (Adam Dickinson pen 27’, 46’, 89’, Lucas Imrie 36’)
HT: 1-2
Matamata Swifts 0
North Shore United 2 (Own goal 15’, Herve Kadiya 42’)
HT: 0-2
Central/Capital Region
Miramar Rangers 3 (Niko Kirwan 21’, Mikhael Bredeveldt 30’, Fraser Norrington 80’)
Tawa 0
HT: 2-0
Stop Out 3 (Steve Gulley 31’, Luke Grindlay 52’, Jerram Tuck 66’)
North Wellington 2 (Justin Waayer 2’, Kieran Cripps 81’)
HT: 1-1
Petone 0
Western Suburbs 7 (Xavier Green 16’, Callum McCowatt 21’, Owen Parker-Price pen 29’, 47’, Ihaia Delaney 73’, Noah Billingsley 87’, Dominic Wooldridge 90’ + 2’)
HT: 0-3
Napier City Rovers 4 (Josh Stevenson 57’, Ross Willox 72’, Angus Kilkolly 75’, 116’)
Wairarapa United 5 (Paul Ifill pen 45’, 60’, Ermal Hajdari 69’, 91’, Seule Solomon 98’)
AET
HT: 0-1, FT: 3-3
Jorge Akers sent off for Napier City Rovers
Mainland/Southern Region
Cashmere Technical 7 (Lyle Mathesen 23’, 57’, 77’, Gary Ogilvie 30’,75’, Tom Schwarz pen 63’, Ben Stroud 87’
Nomads United 0
HT: 2-0
Dunedin Technical 2 (Michael Neaverson 17’, Tim McLennan 71’)
Queenstown Rovers 3 (Carlos Herrmann 14’, 28’, 35’)
HT: 1-3
Caversham 2 (Michael Hogan 77’, Jared Grove 88’)
Green Island 1 (Max Johnston 63’)
HT: 0-0
Nelson Suburbs 1 (Ross McPhie 39’)
Coastal Spirit 0
HT: 1-0
