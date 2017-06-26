Cherie Steele-Shanks becomes newest NZRL Life Member

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 16:45

New Zealand Rugby League has made Cherie Steele-Shanks a Life Member at its annual meeting in Auckland today, recognising more than 25 years of her service to the game.

Hailing from the Hibiscus Coast, Steele-Shanks has dedicated over quarter of a century to helping rugby league to thrive. Her association with the game began back in 1976 when she took on the role as Secretary of Glenfield Rugby League.

The rugby league stalwart has also fulfilled the Treasurer and Chairperson positions at Glenfield Rugby League but most notably, has driven the progression of the women’s game.

In 1996 Cherie established a New Zealand Women’s Rugby League committee which saw the first National Women’s Tournament come into fruition. The committee and players raised $250,000 to attend the 2000 Women’s World Cup which they won, and the 2005 Women’s World Cup which made it back-to-back titles.

As a recipient of the New Zealand Rugby League Distinguished Service Award in 2006, and recognised as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2007 for services to women’s rugby league, Steele-Shanks can now add rugby league’s highest honour, NZRL Life Member, to her list of achievements.

New Zealand Rugby League now has 16 Life Members, Cherie being the second female to be appointed the NZRL Life Member status.