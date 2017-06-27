Tennis: Erakovic given good draw at Wimbledon qualifying

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 06:59

Marina Erakovic will play against Amra Sadikovic from Switzerland in the first round of qualifying at Wimbledon on Tuesday, UK time.

After coming off an impressive run at Ilkley, Yorkshire last week where Erakovic came through qualifying to make it to the semifinals, the New Zealand No 1 has been given kind draw.

Sadikovic has a world ranking of 221 and has spent most of her career on the ITF circuit.

She has only once made it to the main draw of a Grand Slam, losing 6-2 6-4 to Serena Williams at last year’s Wimbledon.

Erakovic’s ranking has improved from 148 to 129 because of her six wins in Ilkley last week and she’s in a confident mood heading into the third Grand Slam of the year.

Last year Erakovic was able to come through qualifying at Wimbledon and eventually lost in the third round of the main draw to the 12th seed Carla Suarez Navarro from Spain.

Meanwhile, at the Antalya Open in Turkey New Zealand’s Artem Sitak and his American partner Nicholas Monroe are through to the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament, having defeated Roman Jebavy from the Czech Republic and Slovakia’s Martin Klizan 6-7(2) 6-4 10-3, however Michael Venus and Ryan Harrison were defeated 3-6 6-3 7-10 in the first round of the Eastbourne ATP tournament by Australian Matt Reid and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan from India.