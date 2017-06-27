All Blacks to turn Government House lawn into training pitch

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 11:34

Eight members of the All Black squad will be passing on their skills to aspiring young players at a special venue on Friday morning - the North Lawn of Government House.

The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy and Sir David Gascoigne have extended an invitation to 20 Wellington schools, which have each selected four children to attend the training session. Dame Patsy Reddy and Sir David are looking forward to welcoming the All Blacks and the students. "Sir David and I are both enthusiastic supporters of the All Blacks and we can’t wait for the test match on Saturday. It’s a real privilege to host the All Blacks at Government House and I’m sure it will be an unforgettable experience for the young players."

All Blacks Captain Kieran Read, who will attend the skills session, said: "We love meeting young rugby players, having some fun and giving them a few tips on how to improve their game. To do it at Government House will be extra cool, not only for the kids but for us players as well. We’re really looking forward to it."

The North Lawn is often used for State Welcomes and garden parties, and has been used for the occasional cricket game. This is the first time in living memory that it has been used for rugby practice.

The skills and drills session will commence at 10.00am on Friday 30 June.