Ngati Whatua Orakei congratulates Emirates Team NZ

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 12:01

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei has sent a message of congratulations to Emirates Team New Zealand Chief Executive Grant Dalton and the team for their America’s Cup victory.

"This is an amazing achievement for Team NZ and for Aotearoa. The team should be really proud of what they have been able to do," says KaumaÌtua Alec Hawke.

"When Team NZ left our shores they were upbeat and excited about what lay ahead but they knew it was going to be a big job.

"We offered a blessing that, win, lose or draw, we would be here for them and Aotearoa would stand with them. So, to see them lifting the cup today is awesome."

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei has had a long-standing relationship with Team NZ, which goes back to the days of the Whitbread Round the World race. This has included kaumaÌtua providing a blessing for Team NZ and their boats, and supporting the crew in San Francisco in 2013 through Waka MÄori.

"Team NZ is a great outfit and the next America’s Cup will produce many benefits for our city of TÄmaki Makaurau and for Aotearoa," says Mr Hawke.

"They also give a lot to young people. Team NZ and the Royal Akarana Yacht Club have supported our tamariki in sailing programmes on the Waitemata.

"NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust developed a sailing programme for our young people to learn how to sail. Without the help of Team NZ, we couldn’t have done that.

"We hope that one day, one of our people will be on board Team NZ and sailing for the America’s Cup also!"

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei looks forward to working with Auckland Council to welcome Team NZ back to TÄmaki Makaurau next week.