New Juno launched at CRC Speedshow

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 14:44

World renowned racing car manufacturer Juno Racing Cars have chosen New Zealand and the CRC Speedshow on July 22/23rd at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland for the world launch of its latest challenger, a single seater for the growing global Formula 1000. Juno Racing Cars owner, Nuno Magalhaes, will be at the show, and at a test/drive day of the F1000 for interested drivers on Tuesday the 25th at Hampton Downs.

The Juno F1000 is developed specifically to meet the regulations of the American and Australian F1000 Championships. Using a brand new Juno chassis, powered by a Suzuki GSKR 1000cc engine capable of producing 220 Bhp, the wings and slicks racer uses super light advanced composite materials on the bodywork and aero. Utilising a carbon double element adjustable front wing and four-way adjustable carbon rear wing, the F1000 comes in at a stunning dry weight of less than 375kg.

The high level and quality of equipment the car comes with is impressive. Nitron four-way adjustable dampers, six-speed sequential gear box with paddle shift, AIM MXG data logger and Alcon Racing four piston brake callipers are some of the key components that make this race car attractive to potential F1000 racers.

The cars are less expensive to run than Formula 4 cars, can be run by privateer entries as well as more established teams and are a great stepping stone from karts to single seater categories like the Castrol Toyota Racing Series, Formula Renault, Formula BMW, Formula 4 or even Formula 3.

Formula 1000 is one of the fastest growing formula car classes in the United States, with more active constructors than any other open wheel class in the world. There are currently three separate racing series for Formula 1000 worldwide: the Formula Gulf 1000 Series in UAE, the AUS F1000 racing series in Australia, and the US Formula 1000 Championship in the USA. There are also plans to start another Formula 1000 series in Malaysia and China.

New Zealand Juno sportscar racer Dean McCarroll is aiming to establish an F1000 series in New Zealand, providing a logical and accessible step up from karting and an affordable contemporary single-seater machine for amateur racers, much like the Juno sports car which has become the benchmark for amateur sports car racers all over the world. Juno's F1000 is expected to become widely used in the various F1000 series throughout the racing world and to be capable of wins 'out of the box'.